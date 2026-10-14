Palmieri notched two goals, including the game-winning tally, posted a plus-2 rating, put two shots on net and served two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Vancouver.

Palmieri played the hero in Tuesday's contest as he sparked the offense late in the first period with the opening goal before striking the game-winning tally early in the third period. The multi-goal performance was not only his first two-goal effort since Nov. 23, 2024, but it also marked his first two points of the 2026-27 season. It's encouraging to see the 35-year-old winger get back on the scoresheet after he tore his ACL in late November. If Tuesday's clash can help him spark steady offensive production, which he's showcased in nearly all of his 17 seasons at the NHL level, Palmieri should return to being a solid option in most fantasy formats.