Hogberg gave up three goals on 41 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

Making his first start at the NHL level since April 2021, Hogberg gave up goals in the opening seven minutes of each period and was tagged with the loss. He's made three appearances this season, though the previous two came in relief where he was unbeaten, so there's limited room to see what he might bring to the table as a backup. That said, the fact that he made 38 saves is something that can't be overlooked easily. He's likely to remain the backup to Ilya Sorokin as long as Semyon Varlamov (lower body) remains on the IR-LT list.