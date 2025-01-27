Hogberg (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Monday.

Based on his retroactive placement date (Jan. 25), Hogberg can be expected to miss at least the next three games for the Islanders, though it could certainly be longer. With Semyon Varlamov (lower body) still on the shelf, the team called up Jakub Skarek to serve as the No. 2 option behind Ilya Sorokin for the time being. It's a disappointing blow for the 30-year-old Hogberg, as he has managed decent numbers in his seven NHL appearances, going 2-2-0 with a 1.45 GAA and .947 save percentage.