Barzal scored an empty-net goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Barzal picked up his first point in three games since he returned from a long-term upper-body injury. The 27-year-old has been back at center since his return rather than playing on the wing, and it appears his offense is taking some time to come around without Bo Horvat to prop him up. Barzal has six points, 34 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 13 appearances this season. He's talented, so fantasy manager might want to buy low on him in hopes a lineup shuffle gets him back in a more prominent spot.