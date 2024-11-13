Tsyplakov recorded an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Tsyplakov set up a Kyle Palmieri tally in the second period. With three helpers over his last four games, Tsyplakov continues to stay involved on offense, but he hasn't done much for generating shots this season. The 26-year-old winger is at 10 points, 22 shots on net, 48 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating over his first 16 NHL appearances. He had 31 goals and 47 points over 65 games in the KHL in 2023-24, so he may still have some untapped potential if he can find a better finishing touch.