Dal Colle will play versus the Flyers on Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Dal Colle will play instead of Austin Czarnik as coach Barry Trotz tries to find some offensive upside opposite Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Oliver Wahlstrom on the third line. However, Dal Colle may not be the solution, as he has yet to score a goal this season and only has two assists in 16 games.