Islanders' Nick Leddy: Enjoys three-point night

Leddy scored a pair of power-play goals and picked up an assist in a 6-4 win over Colorado on Sunday.

Leddy also registered five shots on goal and blocked three shots in an overall wonderful performance. The 26-year-old blueliner has five points over his last three games, bringing his season total to 10. Tuesday's matchup against the struggling Oilers could give Leddy another opportunity for a big night.

