Islanders' Nick Leddy: Enjoys three-point night
Leddy scored a pair of power-play goals and picked up an assist in a 6-4 win over Colorado on Sunday.
Leddy also registered five shots on goal and blocked three shots in an overall wonderful performance. The 26-year-old blueliner has five points over his last three games, bringing his season total to 10. Tuesday's matchup against the struggling Oilers could give Leddy another opportunity for a big night.
More News
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Factors into pair of scoring plays•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Stuffs stat sheet in eight-shot effort•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Well-rounded stat line in win•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Picks up assist in victory•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Career continues upward arc•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Picks up 41st point to set new career high•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...