Dobson netted an even-strength goal on eight shots and added one block, three hits and one takeaway to go along with a team-high 24:26 of ice time in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Chicago.

Dobson has now scored in two straight games, and he's picked up the pace in December with three goals and eight points through seven contests. The right-shot blueliner logged 10 points (one goal) through the first 25 games of the campaign, so he seems to have settled in after a shaky start to 2024-25. Dobson's production could increase even more in the near future as Mathew Barzal (upper body) returned from a 21-game absence Sunday, and Anthony Duclair (lower body) is nearing a return. All three of those players will more than likely serve on the No. 1 power-play unit when healthy. Dobson is leading New York's blueliners in scoring with four goals and 18 points through 32 appearances.