Dobson registered two assists, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Calgary.

Dobson logged a pair of secondary assists at even strength in this matchup. It marked his third consecutive multi-point effort -- prior to Saturday, he had only one such performance since the calendar flipped to January, though he missed 11 games due to a lower-body injury in that span. The right-shot blueliner is at eight goals, 26 helpers, 174 shots on net, 109 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 58 appearances in 2024-25.