Dobson had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

He tied the game 2-2 about five minutes into the third period on a backhand on a rebound. Dobson has three points, including two goals, in his last two games (eight shots). He's had a quiet season with just 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 56 games after exploding for 70 last year. Dobson may be a wise offseason target in dynasty. His manager may be frustrated and sell him off as a 50-point player. It's worth filing that away for inquiry later.