Dobson picked up an assist Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to Toronto.

The assist was Dobson's 166th, which moved him into a tie with Jeff Norton for seventh on the franchise's all-time list for defensemen. Dobson has scuffled offensively for the Isles this season after putting up a massive 70-point campaign in 2023-24. This season, Dobson sits barely in the top-30 scorers from the blue line with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 38 games. There have been signs of life in his game, though. Dobson had nine points, including four goals, in nine games to start December. He could be a great trade target -- fantasy managers may be tired of waiting for him to be the guy he showed he was last season.