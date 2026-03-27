Pulock notched an assist and blocked three assists in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Pulock missed the previous two games due to a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old defenseman saw 20:53 of ice time in his usual top-pairing role, which is right in line with his season average. He's up to 26 points, matching his highest total in any of the previous five campaigns. Pulock has added 81 shots on net, 128 blocked shots, 47 hits and a plus-14 rating through 68 outings.