Pulock (undisclosed) took part in Thursday's practice, per Andrew Gross of Newsday, which suggests that he's healthy for the start of training camp.

Pulock missed the Islanders' season finale due to the injury. He had five goals, 23 points, 16 PIM, 100 hits and 155 blocks in 74 appearances in 2024-25. Pulock is projected to serve in a top-four role this year.