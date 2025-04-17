Pulock (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's contest in Columbus, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Pulock ends the season with five goals, 18 assists, 100 hits and 155 blocked shots over 74 regular-season games. He should be 100 percent at training camp in September.
