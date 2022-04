Dufour signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Thursday.

The Islanders selected Dufour in the fifth round of the 2020 Entry Draft. The 6-foot-3 winger was excellent for the QMJHL's Saint John Sea Dogs this season, racking up 52 goals and 109 points through 61 contests. He could make his NHL debut before the 2021-22 campaign comes to a close.