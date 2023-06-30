Boqvist wasn't given a qualifying offer by the Devils on Friday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Boqvist was highly regarded after he was drafted in the second round - 36th overall - in 2017. He never had a break out season, scoring 10 goals and adding 11 assists in 70 regular-season games in 2022-23.
