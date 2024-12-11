Iafallo scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Bruins.

Iafallo earned his first point since a two-goal game versus the Wild on Nov. 25. During his seven-game slump, he had five shots on net and a minus-3 rating. Iafallo's production has been propped up by his spot on the second power-play unit -- seven of his nine points have come with the man advantage this year. He's added 31 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and 17 hits while skating on the fourth line at even strength.