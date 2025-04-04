Iafallo logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Iafallo set up a Mark Scheifele tally at 13:01 of the first period, which ended up being the game-winner. With five points over his last eight outings, Iafallo is doing a decent job of filling in on the top line during the absence of Gabriel Vilardi (upper body). Iafallo has 27 points in 76 contests, matching his 82-game point total from last season, and he's added 94 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 45 hits and a plus-19 rating despite spending much of 2024-25 in a fourth-line spot.