Iafallo scored a goal on six shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Iafallo's goal at 7:05 of the third period was ultimately the tally that ended the Blues' 12-game winning streak. The 31-year-old forward has four goals and two assists over his last 10 contests. He's been in a top-line role for the last seven games in place of Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), who may not return prior to the end of the regular season. Iafallo has surpassed his 27-point total from last year, earning 14 goals, 28 points, 102 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 48 hits and a plus-20 rating across 78 appearances in 2024-25.