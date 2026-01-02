Comrie made 24 saves in a 6-5 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

His teammates roared out of the gate and rewarded him with a 4-1 lead. But Auston Matthews woke up and completed his hat trick, and the Leafs notched the win. Comrie last won Dec. 5, and is 0-4-0 with 19 goals allowed in that span. The Jets are 1-6-3 in their last 10 and 0-5-3 in their past eight. They sit last in the NHL. Comrie needs to stay on your bench while the Jets refuel. And that may take some time.