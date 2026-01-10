Comrie allowed one goal on 24 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Comrie played just once during an 11-game winless stretch for the Jets, giving up six goals to the Maple Leafs on New Year's Day. The 30-year-old bounced back from his personal four-game losing streak with this effort, limiting the Kings to a Quinton Byfield tally in the second period. Comrie improved to 7-9-1 with a 3.33 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 17 appearances. His playing time will likely remain low unless the Jets opt to give Connor Hellebuyck more rest.