Vilardi scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Both of Vilardi's points came on the power play in the second period. The 26-year-old forward has retained his spots on the top line and first power-play unit this season, but he's gotten off to an uneven start. He's at one goal, five assists, 16 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through eight appearances. Getting the first goal should help, and Vilardi is in a position to succeed, so his fantasy managers should stay patient as he looks to rediscover his 27-goal, 61-point form from 71 regular-season games in 2024-25.