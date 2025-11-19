Nyquist notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Wood's first point in three games since he returned from missing five contests due to an undisclosed injury. The 36-year-old finds himself on the fourth line currently since the Jets are healthy up front. Nyquist has yet to score his first goal as a Jet, adding six assists, 17 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 14 appearances this season.