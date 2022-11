Schmidt logged an assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Schmidt's helper was his first of the season, and his first point in the last eight games. The 31-year-old defenseman hasn't been able to generate much offense -- Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk have been the Jets' most productive blueliners. Schmidt is at three points, 21 shots on net, a plus-2 rating, 29 blocked shots and 13 hits through 19 appearances.