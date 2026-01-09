Pearson scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Pearson ended a six-game point drought, and the goal was his first since Dec. 5. The 33-year-old winger was scratched four times in the middle of December, but he has played in nine straight contests even as the Jets continue to struggle. Pearson is at five goals, two assists, 32 shots on net, 46 hits, 23 PIM, 20 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 36 outings, mainly as a bottom-six option.