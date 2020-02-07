Jets' Tucker Poolman: Could return soon
Poolman (lower body) has resumed skating and may be ready to play in the next 3-4 days, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Based on Poolman's timeline, he won't be ready in time for Saturday or Sunday's clash with Ottawa and Chicago, respectively, but he could be an option versus the Rangers on Tuesday. Once cleared to play, the defenseman figures to bump Sami Niku from the lineup, thought Nathan Beaulieu could also be a candidate for the press box.
