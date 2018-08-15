Vitale will join the St. Louis Blues as a radio analyst.

Vitale hasn't played since the 2015-16 campaign when he was with Arizona, but the move officially ends his playing career. While the 32-year-old never played for his hometown Blues, he did log 234 NHL games in which he tallied 11 goals, 33 assists and 156 PIM. The center was known more for his gritty style of play than his offensive production and should bring a similar flair to his color commentating.