Greentree signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Kings on Friday, per PuckPedia.

Greentree was the 24th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old winger is expected to continue developing at the junior level but could be fast-tracked to the NHL over the next couple of years. Greentree racked up 36 goals and 90 points in 64 games with OHL Windsor last year and his 6-foot-3, 211-pound frame should help the transition to pro hockey.