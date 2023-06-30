Kostin didn't receive a qualifying offer from Detroit, so he's set to become an unrestricted free agent Saturday, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Kostin and Kailer Yamamoto were acquired by Detroit from Edmonton on Thursday in exchange for future considerations. The Red Wings also put Yamamoto on unconditional waivers Friday for the purpose of buying out his contract, so it's entirely plausible that the Red Wings won't have either of the two players they just acquired for the start of the 2023-24 campaign. Kostin had 11 goals, 21 points, 66 PIM and 157 hits in 57 outings with Edmonton last season.