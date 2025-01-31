Montour scored twice and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Montour had been limited to five assists and a minus-13 rating over his last 20 outings. He snapped the goal drought at 2:54 of the second period with what was ultimately the game-winner, and he added a power-play tally after the Sharks brought in Alexandar Georgiev to replace Yaroslav Askarov. Despite the poor play over the last six weeks, Montour remains in a top-four role and still has good numbers overall. He's at 10 goals, 27 points, 147 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 57 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 52 appearances.