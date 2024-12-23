McCann scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

McCann finished a tic-tac-toe play at 17:55 of the first period, burying a goal from close range to tie the game at 1-1. The 28-year-old has struggled with just four points over 11 outings in December. He's been shuffled onto a line with Shane Wright and Yanni Gourde, who assisted on his goal. McCann is at 12 tallies, 27 points, 92 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-2 rating over 36 contests this season. It's important for the Kraken to get his offense back on track as he's generally been one of their most consistent forwards.