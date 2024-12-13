McCann scored an empty-net goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

McCann was questionable for this contest, but he ended up coming away with his first multi-point effort since Nov. 12. The 28-year-old earned both of his points in the third period. He generated a rebound for Vince Dunn to bat home early in the frame before sealing the win with the empty-netter. McCann's recent slump aside, he's been one of the Kraken's best forwards in 2024-25. He's at 11 goals, 15 helpers, 80 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 31 appearances this season.