McCann registered two assists and added three shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Despite entering the contest as a game-time decision, McCann did not miss a beat, compiling his second multi-point performance in his last three games. The 28-year-old winger is up to 24 assists and 48 points in 50 appearances this season. McCann has been Seattle's most steady source of offense this season and is on pace to reach the 60-point mark for the third consecutive season. He should remain a focal point on Seattle's power play moving forward.