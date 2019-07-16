Lightning's Ben Thomas: Inks one-year pact
Thomas signed a one-year, two-way deal with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Thomas spent three seasons playing with AHL Syracuse after being selected by the Lightning in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft. The blueliner figures to spend the bulk of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, but could finally make his NHL debut.
