Atkinson provided an assist and four hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Atkinson ended a 10-game slump with the helper on a Mitchell Chaffee goal in the second period. Gage Goncalves was waived Monday, and Atkinson has played in a bottom-six role in four straight contests. The Lightning are carrying just 12 forwards for now, and Atkinson's spot in the lineup is likely to be secure as long as that's the case. He has produced just six points with 32 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-4 rating over 27 appearances this season.