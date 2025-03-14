Atkinson scored a goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

Atkinson tied the game 3-3 early in the third period with a shot from the inside edge of the right face-off circle. It was his first game in Philly since the Flyers bought out the final season of his contract last June. He had 78 points, including 36 goals, in 143 games with the Flyers. Atkinson was called up Wednesday from the AHL. He has four goals and five assists in 38 games with the Bolts this year.