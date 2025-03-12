Atkinson was called up by Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
Although Atkinson was sent to AHL Syracuse on March 5, he didn't end up playing for the minor-league club before being recalled. The 35-year-old has three goals and eight points in 37 appearances with Tampa Bay in 2024-25. He might draw into the lineup Thursday versus Philadelphia if Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed) is unavailable.
