Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Atkinson was called up by Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Although Atkinson was sent to AHL Syracuse on March 5, he didn't end up playing for the minor-league club before being recalled. The 35-year-old has three goals and eight points in 37 appearances with Tampa Bay in 2024-25. He might draw into the lineup Thursday versus Philadelphia if Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed) is unavailable.

More News