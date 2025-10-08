Atkinson is bringing an end to his playing career, the Blue Jackets announced Wednesday.

Atkinson will sign a one-day contract Oct. 16 so that he can retire as a member of the Blue Jackets. The 36-year-old spent the bulk of his NHL career with Columbus, logging 213 goals and 402 points in 627 regular-season outings. He also had 40 goals and 87 points in 182 regular-season appearances between his stints with Philadelphia and Tampa Bay.