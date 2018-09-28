Joseph scored two goals while also adding an assist in Thursday's 6-2 preseason win versus the Panthers.

Joseph, 21, tallied 53 points in 70 games with AHL Syracuse a season ago and could sneak his way onto Tamp Bay's roster with a strong finish to the preseason --- this effort certainly helps his case. If he is indeed sent down to the minors to start the year, Joseph could be one of the team's first call-ups in the event of an injury.