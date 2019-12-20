Play

Sergachev scored and added an assist Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.

Sergachev had been scuffling offensively of late -- the points snapped a six-game point drought. But he still has 18 points in 33 games, a pace that should net him in the mid-40s in points by season's end. Sergachev is going to be an absolute stud.

