Sergachev scored a goal in Tampa Bay's 3-1 win over Carolina on Thursday.

It's his first goal of the season and what a goal. Sergachev made a strong, decisive move to the net and ripped the puck under James Reimer's blocker from a sharp angle. Sergachev is having a strong season with 13 points in 18 games. Put into perspective, that's a 60-point season over a full season. Now you're nodding. This is the next big step for the talented former Hab.