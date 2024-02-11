Stamkos scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over Columbus.

It stood as the winner. Stammer scored 23 seconds into the final frame on a one-timer from the left circle while on the power play. It was his 22nd goal of the season and 12th on the power play. Stamkos' 537 goals puts him 35th on the all-time goal list and within one of Keith Tkachuk. At his current scoring rate, he'll move past several stars including the great Maurice Richard and challenge Ron Francis for 30th on the list. He's third among active players in goals all-time behind Alex Ovechkin (835) and Sidney Crosby (578).