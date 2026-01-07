Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Four-game, five-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMann scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Panthers.
McMann now has points in four straight games (two goals, three assists). Remarkably, the winger has 13 goals so far, and that has him fourth on the team goal list. He's just one behind William Nylander (14) and two behind John Tavares (15). McMann is a worthy fantasy play right now, especially given his plum role beside Auston Matthews at even strength.
