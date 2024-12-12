McMann (lower body) is reportedly close to getting back in the lineup and could be an option versus the Red Wings on Saturday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

McMann's timeline will rule him out versus the Ducks on Thursday but it seems like he should be back in action sooner rather than later. Prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old forward managed just four points in 18 games while putting 44 shots on net. Once back in the lineup, McMann will likely take on a bottom-six role, which could mean a return to the minors for Fraser Minten.