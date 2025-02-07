McMann scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

McMann scored for the fourth time in five games, and this was his second power-play tally in that span. His goal late in the first period also stood as the game-winner. Despite a demotion to the third line, the physical winger continues to get involved on offense. He's secured a career year with 17 goals, 25 points, 117 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-7 rating over 46 outings, surpassing his production from 56 regular-season contests in 2023-24.