McMann tallied two goals and an assist in Saturday's 9-2 win over Anaheim.

McMann extended Toronto's lead to 2-0 in the first period with a power-play goal before adding another tally in the second, snapping a feed from Max Domi past John Gibson to put the Leafs ahead 8-1. The 27-year-old McMann would add a third point with an assist on Nick Robertson's marker in the final frame. After recording a hat trick Tuesday, McMann now has five goals and six points in his last three outings, contrasting his two goals and seven points across his first 26 games this season. He should continue to see time on Toronto's third line while also working on the second power-play unit.