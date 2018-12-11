Maple Leafs' Calle Rosen: Secures extension
Rosen signed a two-year contract extension with Toronto on Monday.
While Rosen's deal actually comes with a reduced salary ($750,000 versus $925,000), it is a one-way deal that will ensure he gets to spend some time in the NHL. By agreeing to terms with Rosen, the Leafs may have tipped their hand in regards to Martin Marincin's future with the club, as the 26-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2018-19 campaign.
