Tanev notched an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over Utah.

Tanev snapped a six-game point drought with a secondary helper on Mitch Marner's first goal of the game. During the slump on offense, Tanev racked up 19 blocked shots. The defenseman has four helpers, 68 blocks, 10 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating while serving in a shutdown role on the second pairing.