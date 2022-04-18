Kampf scored an empty-net goal and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Kampf ended a nine-game goal drought with his insurance tally in the third period. He was limited to just one assist in that span, as he remains a mostly defensive forward as part of the Maple Leafs' third line. The 27-year-old is up to a career-high 10 goals and 24 points with 90 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-9 rating in 76 appearances.