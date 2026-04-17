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Hildeby was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.

Hildeby saw plenty of action at the NHL level this season, as Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz suffered a plethora of injuries in 2025-26. Hildeby was 5-7-4 with one shutout, a 2.85 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 20 regular-season appearances for the Maple Leafs. He could challenge for a role with Toronto next season, if either Woll or Stolarz are moved elsewhere.

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